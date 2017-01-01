North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flight
Updated 7:06 PM. EDT
Could flu shots lead to a miscarriage? Here's what you need to knowCould flu shots lead to a miscarriage? Here's what you need to know A new study paid for by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu shots could potentially lead to a miscarriage -- experts say it's too soon to officially link the two but it's still raising a lot of concerns for moms and moms to be.
18 hours ago
Motorcycle caused fatal I-95 crash during 'Toy Run': state policeMotorcycle caused fatal I-95 crash during 'Toy Run': state police
22 hours ago
Body of Marine Capt. Ben Cross returns home to MaineBody of Marine Capt. Ben Cross returns home to Maine The remains of a 26-year-old Marine from Bethel killed in an Aug. 5 Osprey crash off Australia, are now home.
14 hours ago
Remains of Maine Marine killed in WWII return home 74 years after his deathRemains of Maine Marine killed in WWII return home 74 years after his death A 19-year-old from Caribou's, who died in World War II, will return to Caribou, Maine on Thursday after 74 years.
3 hours ago
Verizon to cut service for customers in Washington CountyVerizon to cut service for customers in Washington County Verizon wireless issued letters to Washington county customers stating their service would be terminated next month and they would need to find a new carrier.
14 hours ago
Drug trafficking in school zone arrest after Sanford rallies to clean streetsDrug trafficking in school zone arrest after Sanford rallies to clean streets Sanford residents are taking the heroin and drug problems seriously in their community.
3 hours ago
Maine woman to compete in World Triathlon Championships in EuropeMaine woman to compete in World Triathlon Championships in Europe Catherine Wilson, 54, from Westbrook is representing the U.S at the World Triathlon Series in Netherlands
18 hours ago
11-year-old mows the lawn at the White House, meets President Trump11-year-old mows the lawn at the White House, meets President Trump Frank Giaccio even shared a high five with President Trump.
58 minutes ago
2017 Primetime Emmy nominee list2017 Primetime Emmy nominee list Did your favorite show and stars make the cut?
1 hour ago
In a wide-open year, the Emmys got it mostly wrongIn a wide-open year, the Emmys got it mostly wrong Game of Thrones is ineligible for this year's Emmys due to its summer start date, so which show will take the prize?
1 hour ago
"Game of Thrones" guard returns to N.H. for third time"Game of Thrones" guard returns to N.H. for third time Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson will compete in the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival on Saturday.
2 hours ago
Harrison Ford's response to Carrie Fisher affair questions is classic yet awkwardHarrison Ford's response to Carrie Fisher affair questions is classic yet awkward Harrison Ford has been the missing info link after Fisher told People Magazine about the 'intense' affair the two had while filming Star Wars.
2 hours ago
54 mins ago
55 mins ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
2 hour ago
"Game of Thrones" guard returns to N.H. for third time
-
3 hour ago
Feed Maine Partnership
-
3 hour ago
Harrison Ford's response to Carrie Fisher affair questions is classic…
-
3 hour ago
Donate to NEWS CENTER's Feed Maine
-
3 hour ago
Familiar injury confines Woodhead to bench