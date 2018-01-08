Emily Milliron joined NEWS CENTER Maine in August of 2017.

Emily Comes to NEWS CENTER Maine from her home state of Pennsylvania. Emily attended Temple University in Philadelphia and majored in journalism with a focus in broadcast television. While at Temple, Emily was heavily involved in the student-run television show OwlSports Update, where she was an anchor and reporter. While in college Emily was nominated for two student Emmy awards, and in 2016 she won a student Emmy for “Best College / University Sports Production” for a story she did on the University’s women’s gymnastics team getting stuck on the PA turnpike in a blizzard.

While going to school Emily also worked for CBS Radio Philadelphia on the promotions team for three years. She worked for six different radio stations helping promote the on air talent and facilitating the execution of remote radio broadcasts. Emily also interned with NBC Sports Philadelphia and has worked as a production assistant for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Emily is excited to join the NEWS CENTER Maine team and get to know all of the wonderful things the Pine Tree State has to offer. If she isn’t working on a story you can find Emily enjoying some chips and guacamole while watching her favorite sports, the NFL or college basketball. Emily is thrilled to be working in Vacationland and is looking forward to telling Mainers’ stories.



