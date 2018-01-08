Jess Conley is so happy to be hoME.

After growing up in South Portland and attending McAuley (The Maine Girls’ Academy), Jess graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in meteorology.

She lived in Greenville, Mississippi and Savannah, Georgia along the way, and has also worked in Bangor for a couple years. Maine is her favorite.

When Jess isn’t forecasting snow, you can usually find her teaching math at SMCC, by the ocean (possibly with puffins), walking her dog Farfel, or eating ice cream at Red’s.

Jess is on at 11pm Monday through Friday.

Follow Jess on Twitter at @MeteoroloJess

