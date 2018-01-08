Jessica Gagne joined NEWS CENTER in 2013, and is happy to be reporting in the state she calls home.

Jessica grew up in southern Maine, and graduated from Biddeford High School in 2005 (Go Tigers!). She attended college at Syracuse University before transferring to Northeastern University, where she attained her bachelor's degree in journalism.

During her time at Northeastern, Jessica traveled to Italy, Jordan and Turkey, where she worked as a producer and foreign correspondent. After college, she worked at a documentary film company in Boston as a production assistant and on camera reporter before starting at WLBZ 2 in Bangor.

In her spare time, Jessica loves to snowboard, do yoga and spend time at the beach.

