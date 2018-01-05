Keith Carson (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Raised amongst woodland creatures in the fields of central Massachusetts, Carson developed an acute awareness of the weather at a young age. Honing these skills into a full time occupation that involved wearing make-up under bright lights carried him through his formative years.

After two years forecasting at WSI, another two at WPTZ-TV, and 3 at WCSH, Carson was recruited by a big time cable executive who implored him to give America a glimpse at what a “smedium” really meant. During his time with The Weather Channel, Keith rubbed shoulders with legends like Al Roker and Jim Cantore, covered major weather events, and accumulated a ton of Delta SkyMiles.

But the call of Maine was too strong to resist for long. Now Keith returns older, wiser, scruffier, and with even tighter suits.

