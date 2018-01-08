Samantha York joined NEWS CENTER in 2014. She was born and raised in Maine and graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2014 with a dual major in Media Studies and Communication.

She started as an intern in January of 2014 focusing on sports and news. Her experience at WCSH made her confident she had chosen the right career path. She was hired as an Assistant Producer that same summer and by spring of 2015 she was taking on stories of her own in the field. Making her childhood dream of reporting for NEWS CENTER a reality. Samantha was welcomed into the WLBZ family in April of 2016 where she is now reporting full time.

Samantha loves spending time with her family and her two cats. She also enjoys singing, fishing, the Red Sox, old cars and rock n roll.

Feel free to pass any questions or story ideas onto samantha.york@wlbz2.com

