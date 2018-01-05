Todd Gutner (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Todd Gutner began his broadcast meteorology career right here at NEWS CENTER back in 2000 as a weekend meteorologist. He held that position until 2007 when he went to Boston to work for WBZ. From 2007 to August 2014, Todd held several positions at WBZ including Monday through Friday evening and morning duties. He also had a weekly gardening segment called "Gardening With Gutner" in which Todd and local gardening experts demonstrated various home gardening techniques. Todd was also very involved in the community visiting hundreds of elementary schools.

In October 2014 Todd returned to the News Center family, deciding that the Maine way of life truly is, "The way life should be". He and his wife Rachel are settling in the Greater Portland area with their twins, a son and a daughter.

Whether it's gardening, a family hike or hanging at the beach, Todd thoroughly enjoys the great outdoors. His kids occupy most of his time and attention but when he has a moment Todd loves playing sports and exploring the seemingly endless gastronomic choices that Portland has to offer.

Todd received his degree in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Oneonta. His broadcasts have the AMS seal of Approval and have earned Emmy nominations three times.

