Don't Let Netflix Be A Constant Reminder of Your Breakup

You did it! You finally took the step and broke up with your partner, now it's time to for a long Netflix binge. Unless Netflix's algorithms are constantly reminding you of your breakup! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

WLBZ 12:23 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories