How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
WLBZ 11:17 AM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'Sep 25, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Police search for missing mother and two childrenSep 25, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
NFL: No punishment for players not present for…Sep 25, 2017, 11:48 a.m.