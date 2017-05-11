Is Smiling on Social Media Making You Look Old?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Rocket Man blasts into MaineMay 11, 2017, 8:19 a.m.
-
Stolen skivvies support seedy scullery serviceMay 11, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Vandal tries to make amends 40 years late, pays…May 11, 2017, 9:16 a.m.