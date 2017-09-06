Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
WLBZ 11:21 AM. EDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Police: 20 girls involved in sexting incident at…Sep. 6, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
-
Maine couple trapped in San Juan as they wait out IrmaSep. 6, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Colby student helps hurricane victims one text at a timeSep. 6, 2017, 9:30 a.m.