Model Gets a 70 ct. Diamond to Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
KKK flyers found distributed around Boothbay HarborAug 16, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
-
Obama Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked everAug 16, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Accidental deaths of endangered whale threatens its survivalAug 16, 2017, 9:14 a.m.