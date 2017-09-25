Neil deGrasse Tyson Explores the Scientific Plausibility of 'Game of Thrones'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Murder trial of Robert Burton beginsSep 25, 2017, 6:49 a.m.
-
Man shot in abdomen in Lewiston, police investigateSep 25, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
Lewiston mother was driving with conditional licence…Sep 23, 2017, 8:17 p.m.