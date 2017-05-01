New Must-See Photo as Princess Charlotte Turns 2
Princess Charlotte is about to turn 2 and her parents released a new photo taken by none other than her royal mother, Princess Kate. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) talks about the photo and our favorite pictures of the toddler princess over the past 2 years.
WLBZ 10:15 AM. EDT May 01, 2017
