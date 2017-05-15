New York City Hotel Imports Sand From the Hamptons So You Don't Have to Leave
Hotel execs at the Dream Downtown literally had sand imported from the Hamptons to pull off the ultimate beach theme on the pool deck so you can stay in the city. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WLBZ 11:40 AM. EDT May 15, 2017
