Nissan's Sweat-Sensing Car Seat Detects Dehydration

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
'I'm not gonna let it stop me' Casco native defiant…Oct. 3, 2017, 12:18 a.m.
-
UMaine police search for suspect in alleged sexual assaultOct. 3, 2017, 10:11 a.m.
-
Machias schools closed due to reported threatOct. 3, 2017, 9:54 a.m.