Preheat to 350? Strange Reason Why All Food Bakes At Same Temp

If you've ever tried your hand at baking, you've probably noticed something a little funny about your recipes. Just about everything can be cooked in an oven at 350 degrees. Aidan Kelley has the story.

WLBZ 2:22 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories