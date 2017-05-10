Taking Ibuprofen Regularly Could Lead To Heart Attack Risk

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
PD says toddler who died at daycare was recently sickMay. 9, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
Journalist arrested during U.S. health secretary's visitMay 10, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
-
Trump's health secretary in Maine to discuss drug crisisMay 10, 2017, 6:28 a.m.