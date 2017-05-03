The Banksy Of Florists Strikes Again in New York City
New York City trash cans are getting the ultimate makeover! Spring has arrived to one of the greatest cities ever, and that includes New York's not so clean trash bins. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WLBZ 10:41 AM. EDT May 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
At Least 2 Dead After Car Hits Wall at Mass. Auto AuctionMay. 3, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
-
Bill would increase Maine teacher's starting pay to $40kMay. 3, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
-
Maine bill looks to restrict towns ability to build…May. 3, 2017, 8:03 a.m.