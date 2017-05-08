The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WLBZ 8:47 AM. EDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Expert paddler dies on Penobscot RiverMay. 8, 2017, 11:20 a.m.
-
Pres. Obama cautioned Pres.-elect Trump about Mike…May. 8, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Former Justice Dept. insider testifies in Russia probeMay. 8, 2017, 8:03 a.m.