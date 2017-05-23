Why iPhone Users are More Loyal Than Android Users
When it comes to who's more loyal between iPhone and Android users, we have a clear winner as more people prefer to stick with their iPhones in the next 12 months, according to Morgan Stanley. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WLBZ 8:17 AM. EDT May 23, 2017
