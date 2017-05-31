Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home
Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.
WLBZ 10:54 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
