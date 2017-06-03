Maine Beer Camp arrives, no tentpoles required

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Beer Camp has been bringing breweries from all over the nation together in one place to since 2014.

People just started flooding in -- they are going to have live music, there are local food trucks here -- and of course, plenty of beer.

This year they have over 140 craft brews and over 60 breweries. Some companies were from as far away as California and Oregon.

Brewers have said that as long as they keep creating good quality beer, nothing can stop their growth.

There's never been a better time to be a beer drinker in America than today, and because of that there has never been a better time to be a brewer in America today," said Sierra Nevada brewer Brian Grossman.

