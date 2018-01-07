Fill out your 75th Golden Globes ballot

(Photo: Tegna)

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are tonight! Seth Meyers hosts from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Twenty-five awards will be handed out – 14 film, 11 TV – and Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. The show has a star-studded lineup of presenters, too, including Angelina Jolie, Zac Efron, Jennifer Aniston and dozens more.

Leading in nominations for film: Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water (7), 20th Century Fox's The Post (6) and Fox Searchlight's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (6).

Leading in nominations for TV: HBO's Big Little Lies (6) and FX's Feud: Bette and Joan (4).

