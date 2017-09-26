HGTV's Fixer Upper will end after Season 5, Chip and Joanna say

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that Season 5 of their hit HGTV show 'Fixer Upper' will be the last.
The Waco-based program premiered in 2013 and grew not only the network's ratings but also the Magnolia brand, which brought an economic and tourism boost to Central Texas.
The final season premieres Nov. 28.
Watch the Gaines' announcement here.
What a ride...BUT #season5IScoming #onelasthoorah [Watch the full video here: https://t.co/f5qIt4XUVO] pic.twitter.com/y9Dww6YSoW— Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) September 26, 2017
