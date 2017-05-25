Maine's Drive-Ins usher in summer season

The old sign to the Bangor Drive-In theater. Courtesy Bangor Drive-In

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Drive-In in Bangor opens for the season Thursday.

Amid Drive-In's shuttering all over the nation, Mainer are holding on to the old tradition of taking the car down to the local spot for some popcorn and a double-feature.

The Bangor Drive-In opened in 1950 and closed in 1985 for decades before re-opening just a few years ago.

Admission is $22 per car. During the summer season, they are opened Wednesday through Sunday.

They are kicking off this season with "Guardians of the Galazy Vol. 2" and "Baywatch".

