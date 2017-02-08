Birthday salute to the Jedi master of movie music

BOSTON, MA - John Williams leads the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall on May 31, 2012 (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers can give themselves a gift to celebrate the birthday of the Jedi master of movie music.

John Williams turned 85 on Wednesday. His decades of work composing the scores for motion pictures have earned him more Academy Award nominations than any other living person.

His iconic themes for the Star Wars movies are instantly recognizable around the world. His long and distinguished body of work also includes the scores to the following movies:

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Schindler's List

Home Alone

E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial

Superman - The Movie

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Jaws

Williams's work is so popular that it is often played by orchestras to introduce movie fans to the world of classical music. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will strike up the Imperial March next month with two performances of The Music of Star Wars on March 4 and 5 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Click here to reserve tickets.

