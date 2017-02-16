Folk icon mocks President with parody song

Noel Paul Stookey, whose career took off in the 1960s as a member of Peter, Paul and Mary

(NEWS CENTER) -- A voice that sang out in protest during the 1960s is back with new music about President Trump.

Noel Paul Stookey was part of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. They often wove social issues into their music. Their activism included a performance of the songs "If I Had a Hammer" and "Blowin' in the Wind" during the March on Washington in 1963 with Martin Luther King, Jr.

After moving to Maine, Stookey made his home in Blue Hill where he continues to write and perform music.

On Tuesday, he returned to his activist roots with a posting to YouTube. The performance is spare with Stookey sitting alone with his guitar in front of a stark background.

Stookey's gentle strumming belies a pointed political message aimed at Pres. Trump. His song, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the Nat King Cole ballad "Unforgettable," is called "Impeachable." Here is a sample of the lyrics:

"You've avoided closer scrutiny

Even though, Vladimir Putin, he...

Opens many doors

It only makes you more

Impeachable..."

