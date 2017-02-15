Four finalists vie for PSO director's baton

The Portland Symphony Orchestra rehearses for their Magic of Christmas performance.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Are you sick of hearing the hum of snow blowers? Four applicants to be the next music director of the Portland Symphony Orchestra would like to fill your ears with a sweeter sound.

The PSO announced its list of finalists for the job on Tuesday. They are Ken-David Masur (assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony and artistic director of the Chelsea Music Festival), Daniel Meyer (music director of the Asheville Symphony and the Erie Philharmonic), Alexander Mickelthwate (music director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra) and Eckart Preu (music director of the Long Beach Symphony, Spokane Symphony, Stamford Symphony and Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra).

As part of the interview process, each finalists will conduct two concerts during the 2017-2018 season. One of the shows will be part of the PSO Classical series, and one will be from the PSO POPS! program.

This is the tenth and final season in the tenure of Robert Moody as music director. For his final performance, he will lead the symphony in Mahler's Resurrection on May 1, 2018.

