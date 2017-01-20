Holly helps you find your weekend groove

Washington, D.C. isn't the only place to catch live music on inauguration weekend, at least according to the roster of talent that Holly Nunan has compiled for her weekly roundup of the Maine music scene

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Whether the inauguration makes you want to dance or drown out all the political noise, Holly Nunan can help you find the right live music to fit your mood this weekend.

Copyright 2016 WCSH