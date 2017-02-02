Rockin' rodent: A Groundhog Day playlist

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - Groundhog handler Ben Hughes holds up Punxsutawney Phil after he predicted an early spring during Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2007 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Like the groundhog, all of us can be scared by our shadow if we don't like the shape of it.

It's so much easier to stay burrowed in our nice warm holes than to drag ourselves to the gym. While the groundhog gets pulled into the light by a bunch of men in goofy hats, NEWS CENTER has a gentler way to ease you into action.

Here is our playlist of songs specifically chosen for your Groundhog Day workout:

Me and My Shadow - Frank Sinatra & Sammy Davis, Jr.

Shadows of the Night - Pat Benatar

Shadowboxer - Fiona Apple

Moon Shadow - Cat Stevens

Standing in the Shadows of Love - The Four Tops

Shadow Dancing - Andy Gibb

Our last suggestion breaks from the shadow theme. Perhaps consider including I've Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher. In the movie Groundhog Day, that song played repeatedly on the radio every time Bill Murray woke up to relive the same day.

