WLBZ
NEWS CENTER honors the legacy of Mary Tyler Moore

Cindy Williams recreates the hat-throwing scene from the opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show

WCSH 2:56 PM. EST January 26, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Television stations like NEWS CENTER owe a special debt to Mary Tyler Moore.

Moore died this week at the age of 80. Her credits included the sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and the movie "Ordinary People." But in launching her own self-titled program, Moore broke new ground.

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" revealed the behind-the-scenes antics of a TV news team. Moore's harried but ultimately competent producer gave young women a role model at a time when independent career women were rarely featured on television.


To honor Moore's contribution, several women at NEWS CENTER recreated the iconic moment when she flung off her hat in her show's opening credits.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


