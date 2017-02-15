Quirk of nature or supervillain plot?

American actor Eli Wallach (1915 - 2014) as the nefarious scientist Mr Freeze in the television series of 'Batman', 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- With its huge piles of snow, Maine is beginning to look like Gotham City after a rampage by Mr. Freeze.

Batman's most cold-hearted enemy was played in the movies by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Older fans may remember when the part was played by Eli Wallach and Otto Preminger on the Batman TV show in the 1960s.

Mr. Freeze is an expert in cryogenics and uses his talents to freeze anyone who gets in the way of his criminal schemes. Could he possibly be on the loose in Maine? Then again, he's not the only suspect on our list.

Mr. Freeze is one of several supervillains who use the cold as a weapon. Some of the others include Captain Cold, Killer Frost, the Icicle and Minister Blizzard.

Mainers who like to go skiing and snowmobiling may not be so quick to blame our massive snowfall on the forces of evil. Several good guys also wield cold-based powers including Iceman, Polar Boy and Ice.

