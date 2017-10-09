1992-1993 Black Bears was greatest college hockey team ever
Twenty five years after their national championship team formed, the 1992-1993 Black Bears were inducted into the University of Maine's Sports Hall of Fame. The Bears compiled a 42-1-2 recorded and are usually considered the best team in the history of co
WLBZ 11:05 AM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
'He's our hero': Man who saved children trapped in…Oct. 9, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Communities react to Indigenous People's DayOct. 8, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
State Police confirm infant death in Standish caused by SIDSOct. 9, 2017, 8:10 a.m.