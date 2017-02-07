A tale about the Winter of 1717, which may have been our worst ever

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There is only incidental information, but it appears that 1717 was our worst winter ever.

Five feet of snow fell during the month of February. Snow piled in 25-foot drifts. It damaged trees, killed livestock and threatened lives.

The York Institute Museum and Dyer Memorial Library is currently hosting an exhibit about Maine winters.

Executive Director Leslie Rounds says, "This was right in the center of the Little Ice Age."

It was an era of cold. The winter was already the worst in memory and then the big snows came.

