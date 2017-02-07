WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 30 closing alerts
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

A tale about the Winter of 1717, which may have been our worst ever

BG's ME: 1717

Bill Green, WCSH 1:52 PM. EST February 07, 2017

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There is only incidental information, but it appears that 1717 was our worst winter ever.

Five feet of snow fell during the month of February. Snow piled in 25-foot drifts. It damaged trees, killed livestock and threatened lives.

The York Institute Museum and Dyer Memorial Library is currently hosting an exhibit about Maine winters.

Executive Director Leslie Rounds says, "This was right in the center of the Little Ice Age."

It was an era of cold. The winter was already the worst in memory and then the big snows came.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories