Adam Lee contemplates a run for governor

Cumberland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Adam Lee is highly recognizable doing his own advertisements for Lee Auto Malls. "I do them mostly because my dad did them and the tradition has carried on."

Lee emphasizes that he owns the business with two partner, his cousin Don Lee and friend John Isaacson. "The most amazing thing is that we grew up together and have remained friends for thirty years."

Lee tries to run his business with a social conscience most notably spending some of the company's advertising dollars on local matters such as promoting Maple Sugar Sunday and encouraging people to volunteer for volunteer fire departments. "We sometimes discuss if we could sell a few more cars doing it another way, but we think people appreciate it when you're trying to do things the right way."

Lee is a native of Auburn and went to Vassar. He worked in New York City for five years before returning to Maine. He met his wife by selling her a car. Dating customers is considered a no-no at the company and in the business, but Adam laughingly says, "It happens!"

Adam and Diana Lee now have twins who are in college.

He is considering a run for governor and part of his consideration will be trying to protect his family from some of the viciousness that exists in politics today.

