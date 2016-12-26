WLBZ
At home with Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson, Maine TV's first couple

CINDY & LEE

Bill Green, WCSH 11:11 AM. EST December 26, 2016

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- A viewer contacting the station with a concern prompted this story.  She had seen Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson at dinner together and she wanted station management to suspect that there was something going.

The viewer's instincts were correct.  Cindy and Lee married in 1989.  The story of how they came to be Maine's "First Couple of Maine TV" is a fun one.

