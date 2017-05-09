Bill Green chases spring from Kittery to Fort Kent

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Shakespeare wrote "rough winds do shake the darling buds of May." But those winds blow much harder in some parts Maine than others.

NEWS CENTER's Bill Green and photojournalist Kirk Cratty set out to track the progression of spring weather from Kittery to Fort Kent. Their trip was inspired by the idea that spring in Maine moves north 10 miles every day.

In order to capture the wide range of conditions, Bill and Kirk left from Kittery on Tuesday morning with the goal of reaching Fort Kent by nightfall. Along the way, they plan to make stops in Portland, Augusta, Bangor, Millinocket, Houlton and Presque Isle to survey plant and animal life.

A full report on their journey will appear on a future episode of Bill Green's Maine.

