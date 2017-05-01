Christy Gardner working toward Paralympics in sledge hockey

To give up is not in her vocabulary. (Photo: WCSH)

ATHLETEICS GIVE NEW LIFE TO PARALYMPIAN - Auburn, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Christy Gardner was a fine athlete at Edward Little and Long Island University. After school, she joined the Army and served as an MP in Korea.

While there she was injured. Her rehab took years. Damage to her legs prevented her from getting on her feet. She chose double amputation to, as she says, "get rid of the junk."

The amputation reopened the athletic world to her. She has excelled at the national level in track and field and has begun competitive swimming.

Her best sport is sledge hockey where she has been playing on the National Team and hopes to make the Paralympic team for the games in. of all places, Korea.

