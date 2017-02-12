Congressman Cilley should have taken a duel more seriously

ME CONGRESSMAN WAS KILLED IN A DUEL - Thomaston, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Jonathan Cilley was elected to Congress at just 34. In his first year in Washington, he lost his life in a duel.

Roger Ginn has just published a book on the duel entitled "New England Must Not Be Trampled On." He compiles the story based on numerous first hand accounts and provides readers with an examination of the strained logic which was behind dueling.

Eve Anderson has also written a book about Cilley entitled, "A Breach of Privilege." She contends that the duel was a trumped up attempt on Cilley's life and that had he won the duel, physical harm would have been done to him by southern firebrands.

Cilley died in 1838 after exchanging three rounds with Congressman William Graves. Cilley had chose rifles at 100 paces.

Copyright 2017 WCSH