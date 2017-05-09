Cooper and Pack Rat are ready for the 2017 camping season

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

POLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There are about 250 campgrounds in Maine. Most are busy preparing for the Memorial Day Weekend when the camping season begins in earnest.

At Poland Spring Campground, Tamra Wight has written a series of books about life in the campground. They feature lead characters Cooper and Pack Rat.

The books are illustrated by Carl DiRocco and published by Islandport Press.

