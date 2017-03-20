Defending champion ready for state archery tournament

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine State Archery Championships are this weekend at Howell's Gun Shop in Gray. Two-time defending state champion George Morrell of Portland is the archer to beat. He has won six different state championships as well as one Las Vegas Tournament, considered the biggest event in the sport.

Each competitor will shoot 60 arrows. An "X" or bull's eye is awarded five points. The winning score will probably be 298 or better, meaning the winner will shoot at least 58 bull's eyes.

Morrell started in archery when he came home from the service. He wanted more opportunity to hunt.

He would likely have more archery titles if he did not enjoy bow hunting so much. He travels annually to hunt in the Midwest and has brought home a number of trophy bucks.

Morrell works for the Maine Department of Transportation.

