Drone racing growing in popularity in Maine

Wicked fast little buggers! (Photo: WCSH)

Poland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Chapter of MultiGP is a grass roots drone racing organization. Participants generally make their own drones.

Pat Dalton leads the organization. "It's a rapidly growing hobby," he said. It seems to have attracted the type of people who enjoy the excitement of racing and are at a point in their lives that they can risk injury.

The flyers use goggles to get a first person view of the racing.

Twelve year old Garrison Zu of Orono is one of the best pilots around, His competitors think it's because he's young. "I do come from a gaming background which helps. Maybe I just react faster," he mused.

The drones fly at speeds of eighty miles per hour or more. They fly a twisty course in heats that run about two minutes apiece.

