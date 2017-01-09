Dual snowboarder Myles Silverman heads to University Games

(Photo: Myles Silverman)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The World University Games in Kazakhstan are the next stop for Myles Silverman of Brunswick. The Hobart College sophomore is on leave from school this semester.

His sport is dual snowboarding. In this event, you qualify based on time and then compete head-to-head among the fastest 16 qualifiers. Myles specialty has been the slalom. However, that event has been eliminated from Olympic competition, so Myles will have to make the adjustment should he hope to make it to the Games someday.

Right now, he is focused on the University Games and hopes to be on the podium at that competition, which takes place in Kazakhstan between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8.

