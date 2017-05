More than 100 years after her launch, the Mary E returns to Bath. (Photo: WCSH)

Bath, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Mary E is the oldest wooden fishing schooner afloat. This made her desirable to the Maine Maritime Museum which will perform a complete restoration of the boat.

Built on ground now occupied by Bath Iron Works, the 1906 vessel will be used for excursions by the museum.

The museum's family and friends welcomed the schooner on April 23rd.

