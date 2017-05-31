Frankie Del Duca prepares for Olympic bid

Yeah, this guy's on the right track. (Photo: WCSH)

Bethel, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Frankie Del Duca IV already loved athletics when he moved to Bethel as a child. He played a number of sports at Telstar High School, but specialized in track where he was primarily a sprinter.

He went on to the University of Maine where he became a conference champion in the long jump.

A track coach encouraged him to give bobsledding a try. He went to Lake Placid to try out. The rest is history.

Now Frankie is a top pusher for Team USA and is aiming for the 2018 Olympics.

USA Bobsledding does not fully sponsor even its top athletes. If you would like to contribute to Frankie Del Duca IV's campaign, just click on this link.

