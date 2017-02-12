Hewes Brook Lodge a mecca for back country snowmobiling

Portage, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Backcountry snowmobiling is done on ungroomed trails and roads. It requires guides, special sleds and a lot of muscle.

Phil Daggett at Hewes Brook Lodge in Northern Maine is a beneficiary of the growth of this sport. He and Corey Lathrop guide groups into the back country. One of their favorite trips is up to Allagash Falls near the Canadian Border.

Daggett is a fifth generation sporting camp owner and has built his lodge into arguably the nicest sporting camp in the state feturing outstanding food and hospitality.

Copyright 2017 WCSH