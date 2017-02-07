Insurance magnate Woodrow Cross still working at age 100

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Woodrow Cross accomplished much in his life.

He worked to help the family through the depression, served in World War II, married and raised a family and founded an insurance company that has grown to be the biggest in New England.

On Dec. 29, 2016, he reached his biggest accomplishment. He turned 100.

His milestone was noted by community and business leaders all over the region, including his most visible client, Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots.

