Joe Sullivan, who lost both hands, inspires family to outdoor life

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The loss of both hands in an industrial accident has not hindered Joe Sullivan. The popular Raymond outdoorsman loves to hunt and fish and serves as an inspiration to his family.

"He never gives up," says his nephew Mark, who just became a Registered Maine Guide. "He just stays at it until the job is done."

Sullivan taught industrial arts for a couple of years before entering various businesses in which he "could keep his family close."

Wanting a camp, he bought a mill and turned into Sullivan Lumber Company which he ran for 20 years.

"I had no intention of getting in the lumber business," he says with a warm smile. "I bought the mill in '93 and finished the camp in '96, but just sold the mill two years ago."

Joe Sullivan is a licensed guide on the Miramichi and an ardent fishermen.

