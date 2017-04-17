Kennebunk landscaper uses goats for weed control

(Photo: Heather Lombard)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Heather Lombard loves animals especially goats. Last year, she started renting out her heard of goats to knock down unwanted vegetation, especially invasive species.

"I have hundreds of feet of electric fence and I transport the goats in my horse trailer," said Lombard. She was burned out from her job as a mental health counselor and decided to try something different.

She has a Master's Degree and loves animals, especially the gentle goat. It all started when she was a kid and her parents would take her to the Fryeburg Fair. "They would sort of leave me in the livestock section with the goats and pigs for the afternoon" she mused.

In her first year with Scape Goats, she has learned which goat likes to each which plant. She tries to bring the right goat to do the job.

